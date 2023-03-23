Core Facts

Encryption Key Management Solution Gives Customers Full Control of Cloud-Hosted Data

UK - 23rd March 2023 – Virtru, the global leader in data-centric security and privacy, today announced the immediate availability of the Virtru Private Keystore, allowing organisations to leverage the power of industry-leading cloud collaboration platforms with the confidence that their data is completely private and shielded from their cloud provider.

The Virtru Private Keystore gives businesses a simple way to encrypt their cloud data and store the keys in an environment separate from their cloud provider. It is available for Google Workspace, Google Cloud, and all of Virtru’s products.

Privacy-preserving technology has become a top priority for businesses and individuals alike, as evidenced by Google’s rapid expansion of Client-Side Encryption for Google Workspace and customer-managed encryption keys for Google Cloud. Google has undertaken these efforts to win and retain privacy- and compliance-sensitive customers. Virtru is one of a select number of Google-recommended private encryption key management partners to support these initiatives.

Around the world, regulatory requirements continue to tighten. The Virtru Private Keystore helps organisations meet compliance and data sovereignty obligations such as the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The Virtru Private Keystore supports the full suite of Virtru products, including Virtru for Microsoft Outlook 365, Virtru for Gmail, Virtru Secure Share, and Virtru Data Protection Gateway, and is a trusted solution for Google Workspace Client-Side Encryption (or CSE, including CSE for Gmail) and Google Cloud External Key Manager (EKM). It can be deployed in a public or private cloud, or a private or co-hosted data center, and supports hardware security modules (HSM), with additional support for HSM Proxy Connector.