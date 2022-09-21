UK public sector organisations can now procure Virtru’s proven Zero Trust data encryption solutions for secure communications and increased productivity

UK - 21st September 2022: Virtru, a global leader in data protection, today announced its acceptance and approval onto the G-Cloud 13 Framework, the latest version of the UK Government’s procurement platform for suppliers of cloud hosting, software and support services to the public sector.

The G-Cloud 13 Framework reduces the time and cost spent in the procurement process by providing central government departments and public sector organisations with easy access to the latest approved innovative cloud products and services from trusted suppliers.

Since increasing its direct sales and marketing presence in the EMEA region 5 years ago, Virtru has continued to experience rapid sales growth in the public and private enterprise sectors supporting organisations such as Citizens Advice with a number of bureaus deploying Virtru’s secure email solution, Chartered Management Institute and Essence Communications as well as major brands in the utilities and banking space.

Virtru provides holistic encryption solutions encompassing email, file sharing, SaaS and cloud services:

Virtru Email Encryption protects email and attachments with end-to-end encryption and advanced controls, integrating directly within email clients to provide seamless Gmail, Microsoft Outlook desktop and Microsoft 365 encryption that’s easy for both senders and recipients to use.

protects email and attachments with end-to-end encryption and advanced controls, integrating directly within email clients to provide seamless Gmail, Microsoft Outlook desktop and Microsoft 365 encryption that’s easy for both senders and recipients to use. Virtru Collaborative Suites Encryption adds an essential layer of encryption to protect data stored and created in Google Workspace, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft SharePoint - and maintain control wherever it is shared, empowering employees to collaborate with confidence.

adds an essential layer of encryption to protect data stored and created in Google Workspace, Microsoft OneDrive, and Microsoft SharePoint - and maintain control wherever it is shared, empowering employees to collaborate with confidence. Virtru Cloud Services Encryption is an encryption solution for Google Cloud, allowing organisations to apply their own encryption keys to cloud services to protect data lakes, databases, and information that flows through Google’s cloud computing, AI capabilities and all Google Cloud EKM supported services.

“We are delighted to be accepted as an approved G-Cloud supplier for the first time,” said Sébastien Roques-Shaw, Director of Partnerships, Virtru. “It provides a valuable shop window for showcasing our portfolio of holistic Zero Trust data protection solutions to hundreds of potential buyers across the public sector. We look forward to UK central government departments, local councils, the NHS, and schools seeing for themselves how easy and affordable it is to protect sensitive data flowing in and out public organisations via email, file sharing, and SaaS workflows.”

About Virtu

At Virtru, we empower organisations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control, everywhere it’s stored and shared. Virtru is trusted by more than 7,000 global customers to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com