Launching the #TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021 campaign

Verbier, Switzerland February 12, 2021

What is the campaign about?

It is simple, it’s about telling someone you love them, capturing the experience & sharing the love – There is also a creative Instagram photo competition with a fabulously exclusive prize – a night for two in a 4*hotel and a luxuriously alpine champagne and paraglide experience. The campaign is hosted on the Above & Beyond VIP website https://aboveandbeyondvip.com/tellsomeoneyoulovethem2021/

#TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021

What is it asking, and who is it asking?

With Valentine’s Day upon us, now is when people think about telling someone special they love them. We are asking anyone and everyone, not just couples, from all over the world to tell at least one person they love and appreciate them. It doesn’t have to be in the romantic sense, it could be to a very good friend, close family member, a pet or even someone you work with.

The aim?

Everyone deserves to hear the three short words, ‘I Love you’. Telling someone you love them only takes a second but the joy and pleasure it brings is priceless and can last forever – the aim of the campaign is for everyone to experience this feeling. It doesn’t need to be said face-to-face nor in a romantic sense either – it is the ultimate Socially Distant Experience for all. The aim of the campaign is that everyone, not just couples, should tell at least one person they love and appreciate them.

Why the campaign?

The last 12 months has been hard for everyone, being away from loved ones, losing someone close, not just from Covid, but here in the Alps from avalanches too – this campaign is something positive. You shouldn’t just wait to say I Love You on Valentine’s Day, you should say it whenever you think it as you never know when it might be too late.

The Instagram competition

Win a night in a 4* boutique hotel with a luxury champagne experience and paraglide flight for two in the exclusive ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland.

The competition is a fun way to entice people to get creative and take part in the campaign and to ‘spread the love’, however it is also a way of documenting the wonderful moments and memories of people telling others they love them.

The competition asks for participants to:

TELL SOMEONE YOU LOVE THEM

Say, write, draw, shout or even whisper those three words.

Saying ‘I love you’ means so much, to both the person saying it and the person hearing it.

CAPTURE THE EXPERIENCE

Take a photo that captures the experience or find a pic of a past special and intimate memory, it should communicate the experience, be creative and fun.

*If you are taking a new pic, remember to respect the latest Covid regulations for your area or country.

SHARE THE LOVE TO WIN A PRIZE

Share across social media and hashtag the pic #TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021

To have a chance of winning the prize @mention and follow the @TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021 feed on Instagram, failure to do this means no entry.

The prize consists of:

A luxuriously alpine champagne experience for two in Verbier – by Above & Beyond VIP

A night for two in a stylish 4* luxury alpine boutique hotel – The Experimental Chalet in Verbier

An exhilarating tandem paraglide flight – by Verbier Summits

A box of luxury caramel chocolate hearts made by the master chocolatiers of – La Chocolaterie de Verbier

The judging process:

The extremely talented adventure travel photographer Melody Sky will be judging the pictures and will choose one lucky winner.

Melody be judging the photos based on:

Creativity

sense of fun

how the #TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021 experience is communicated

Details:

The competition will run from 9am CET 14th February 2021 to 9pm CET 28th February 2021 – to enter the competition, participants must tag their pictures with #TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021 and @mention the @TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021 Instagram feed – if they don’t @mention the feed, they won’t be entered into the competition. To have a chance of their photo being featured on the competition feed, participants will also need to follow the Instagram profile @TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021.

Melody Sky will select the winner during the week following the competition.

The lucky winner will be contacted within a week after the competition close date and will also be announced on the Instagram feed @TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021.

*The prize will be available for use up until December 20th 2021, Terms and conditions for the competition and the prize are at the bottom of the page https://aboveandbeyondvip.com/tellsomeoneyoulovethem2021

The #TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021 campaign isn’t just for Valentine’s Day, it’s for life

The rise of the Socially Distant Experience

Above & Beyond VIP defines a Socially Distant Experience as a special and intimate moment shared between two or more people, such as a close friend, a family member, a husband or wife, it could even be a pet or someone you work with - someone who is important, who makes you smile, someone who makes getting up in the morning worthwhile.

Long before Covid and Social Distancing was a thing, Above & Beyond VIP was organising luxuriously alpine socially distant experiences and while Covid regulations will (hopefully) become a thing of the past, intimate, socially distant experiences are here to stay.

“While Covid coined the term 'social distancing', it doesn't have to define its meaning for the future.” Says Above & Beyond Founder Sophia Heneage.

Luxuriously alpine socially distant experiences

“Before Covid-19 and social distancing, we had started to notice a shift away from people wanting big weddings or large anniversary and birthday parties, and our clients were moving towards wanting intimate experiences they could share with loved ones, so we adapted our experiences to reflect this.

Weddings for a couple plus two witnesses, anniversaries and birthdays shared with best pals instead of hundreds of friends – these are the experiences that we now call ‘socially distant experiences'.

Once Covid restrictions die down, while some may go back to crowded nightclubs and large parties, socially distant experiences will remain.

Small, intimate experiences in fresh alpine air away from the masses; flying to remote parts of the mountain; ice bars with epic views of snow-capped peaks and sun-kissed valleys; proposing on a glacier with champagne and roses; romantic picnics in the snow – these are just some of the things that we organise for clients.” adds Sophia.

“Our 'socially distant experiences' in the Alps are romantic, exciting, luxurious and exclusive, we love organising them and we love it even more when people tell each other they love them!”

For more information watch the video below, see the company Instagram profile @aboveandbeyondvip_alps or Visit the homepage www.aboveandbeyondvip.com.

#TellSomeoneYouLoveThem2021

*Above & Beyond VIP is a division of Above & Beyond Sarl and is based in Verbier Switzerland. All Above & Beyond experiences are subject to the latest Covid rules and regulations

