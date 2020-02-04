A Green building learning programme has been launched by GBE (Green Building Encyclopaedia) Learning: https://gbelearning.com

A series of webinars, workshops and green building visits will start on March 6th 2020. There will also be a learning archive, the ability to earn CPD (Continuous Professional Development) hours and social media interaction with the expert Presenters.

Since the arrival of Greta Thunberg and her behaviour change campaign, public awareness of the issues surrounding climate change and biodiversity loss have never been higher. Founder Brian Murphy BSc Dip Arch (Hons+Dist) commented: “Local authorities, universities, architects, homeowners, construction and property professionals, self-builders and the public at large are crying out for easily accessible green building know-how. In 2020, there is more focus, intention to learn and a flood of green building questions looking for answers.”

Director of Learning and Architect Edith Colomba ARB commented: “We have an exciting lineup of presenters for the green building learning programme, starting with Virginia Cinquemani, Director and founder at Green Gorilla Consultants." Virginia will be a presenter during the Circular Economy for Buildings webinar on Friday 6th March 12:00 - 13:00: https://gbelearning.com/circular-economy-webinar

For an up-to-date view of the events programme visit: https://gbelearning.com/calendar

Brian Murphy and Edith Colomba are passionate about climate change, 360 degrees sustainability and sharing the knowledge that matters.

EDITORS NOTES

GBE Learning is a new enterprise offering Green building learning in different formats.

Learn more via: https://gbelearning.com where you can subscribe to hear about news and forthcoming events.

Contact Brian and Edith via email: hello@gbelearning.com