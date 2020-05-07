COME A CRISIS, COME IRELAND’S CALL. The Irish are answering the call around the world to make a difference during the COVID-19 crisis.

As we move into the next chapter of Ireland’s story, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum invites people to share their #EPICIrish stories for a new exhibition.

As an emigrating nation, the Irish have always been separated by land, seas and oceans. To many, we’re a nation defined by distance. Despite this, we’ve done alright. We’ve become politicians and scientists; built cities, developed schools and hospitals and invented colour photography and submarines. There’s always been a collective movement whether in Bandon or Boston to contribute to the local community, county and country.

COVID-19 has stopped us in our tracks. Despite enforced separation, we’re seeing that same Irishness shine through. Volunteers helping the elderly, entertaining the isolated, feeding the hungry and bringing us closer by staying apart.

“No one can be certain of when these uncertain times will come to a close. As a story-telling museum, EPIC is hoping that we can collectively document the impact of the Irish world-wide during the crisis. These stories will form a new chapter in our nation’s story. We are inspired by Dr. Mike Ryan’s calm but consistently brilliant rallying cries, Irish medics travelling thousands of miles to come home to work and so many other supportive acts” said Dr Patrick Greene, Museum Director and CEO.

The stories will document and celebrate the difference Irish people at home and abroad are making in response to COVID-19.

EPIC asks people to share any stories that show the difference the Irish continue to make at home and abroad, no matter the size, with the #EPICIrish hashtag and on their website at https://dublin.epicchq.com/share-your-covid19-story

