Google Cloud migration makes Assurance Platform NetChart ready for massive 5G networks

London (UK), Belo Horizonte (Brazil), 6/30/2021. Bwtech, a leading provider of end-to-end performance monitoring and optimization solutions for the mobile communication industry, announces it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. As a Google Cloud global build partner, Bwtech moves its network assurance and optimization platform NetChart to Google Cloud’s platform.

With the migration, NetChart will be moved to a future-proof refactored architecture, allowing extreme scalability to handle mobile network data at the volume of petabytes. The new architecture improves data reliability and integrity, while increasing fault tolerance. Other advantages are the reduced latency, allowing network monitoring in almost real time, and the increased performance for end users.

The migration to Google Cloud’s platform will be completed in Q3 2021. At the end of the process, NetChart will be compatible with other applications, including Google Cloud native products such as BigQuery, Dataproc, AI Platform, and Data Studio. Bwtech’s integrations will allow its customers to enjoy new business opportunities, performing machine learning at scale and advanced BI analytics for visualization, reporting, and monetization of the network data collected by the platform.

“Mobile network sizes are growing at the speed of light, especially once 5G technology is introduced. With the new architecture based on Google Cloud, NetChart platform will be able to handle a huge amount of performance, configuration, alarm, call trace, MDT, and CDR data and offer near-real time analytics at a higher performance. In addition, the adoption of CI/CD pipelines will bring significant agility to our deployments, allowing us to meet increasing demands at speed,” says Flavio Buratto, CEO of Bwtech.

Bwtech’s NetChart platform allows automation of service assurance by correlating different data sources for all network domains, using machine learning to identify root causes of network issues. With the refactoring and migration to Google Cloud’s platform, Bwtech’s platform becomes more scalable, secure, robust, and easier to integrate with other solutions – a platform ready to support MNOs in the task of monitoring and assuring massive 5G network deployments.

This new product upgrade is an additional step toward NetChart’s vision to simplify mobile network monitoring and optimization.

About Bwtech

Bwtech is an innovative provider of end-to-end performance optimization solutions for Mobile Operators, Managed Service Providers, Telecom Regulators, and MVNE/Os.

Bwtech’s main product, NetChart, is a web-based solution developed for end-to-end optimization and assurance of mobile networks covering the RAN, Backhaul, Core, IP, and VAS. NetChart’s modules include Configuration Management, Performance Monitoring, Fault Management and Geolocation for 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IoT Technologies.

Several Telecommunication Providers trust Bwtech solutions for mission- critical activities, such as real- time Network Monitoring, Network Quality reporting, NOC and SOC operations, Capacity Planning, and E2E Network Optimization.

For more information, visit www.bwtech.com or contact us at hello@bwtech.com.